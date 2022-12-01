 Skip to content

The Wall update for 1 December 2022

Update 1.4.0 - The Sub-Terrain Breacher

Share · View all patches · Build 10060276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Added Sub-Terrain Breacher
  • Spawn immunity now is removed when any weapon is added to your inventory
  • Foundations now take double the damage from underneath now
  • Reduced Electricity Tower health from 600/800 to 400/600
  • Changed crystal miner cost to 300c/500b to 500c/300b
  • Right clicking items in the shop now quick buys them
  • Can now press keys 1-4 when in your inventory to select the current store tier
  • Fixed healing station exploit
  • Increased percent chance increases for cosmetic crates from 5%/2.5% to 7.5%/5% (win/loss)
  • Fixed digging exploit in Sequoia
  • Fixed enemy team players having an outline on spawn
  • Fixed being able to place items on trees and deployables
  • Reduced fire cost of gun turret from 20/20/.5 to 10/15/.1
  • Fixed motion detector not retaining rotation when ground underneath is dug

About the Sub-Terrain Breacher

  • Tier 3
  • 500 bio / 600 crystal / 20 energy arming cost
  • 7.5 second arming time / 12 second firing time
  • Shoots 4 sub-terrain rockets that each do 600 damage in a square shape
  • Max distance of 50 meters (about 30% of the length of Sequoia)

Changed files in this update

