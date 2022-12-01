Update 1.4.0 - The Sub-Terrain Breacher

Changelog
- Added Sub-Terrain Breacher
- Spawn immunity now is removed when any weapon is added to your inventory
- Foundations now take double the damage from underneath now
- Reduced Electricity Tower health from 600/800 to 400/600
- Changed crystal miner cost to 300c/500b to 500c/300b
- Right clicking items in the shop now quick buys them
- Can now press keys 1-4 when in your inventory to select the current store tier
- Fixed healing station exploit
- Increased percent chance increases for cosmetic crates from 5%/2.5% to 7.5%/5% (win/loss)
- Fixed digging exploit in Sequoia
- Fixed enemy team players having an outline on spawn
- Fixed being able to place items on trees and deployables
- Reduced fire cost of gun turret from 20/20/.5 to 10/15/.1
- Fixed motion detector not retaining rotation when ground underneath is dug
About the Sub-Terrain Breacher
- Tier 3
- 500 bio / 600 crystal / 20 energy arming cost
- 7.5 second arming time / 12 second firing time
- Shoots 4 sub-terrain rockets that each do 600 damage in a square shape
- Max distance of 50 meters (about 30% of the length of Sequoia)
Changed files in this update