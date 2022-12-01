Episode 2 Part 1 Hotfix for 12/1/2022

DEFNEDERS,
Game Version v2.1.0.33562 | Available on PC
Balance:
- Infinite Boss Phase enemies no longer drop loot.
Misc:
- Plasma Defense System no longer needs to be rotated before placing.
- Vulture Mask is now the transmog list.
- Adjusted ogre spawn times on Ancient Mines and Foundries and Forges to be quicker.
- Adjusted the Kill volume underneath Bazaar to cover more of the map.
- Added some additional trading UI protections to prevent trading any potential duplicates.
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed issue with Bazaar and Lost Metropolis survival waves not saving.
- Fixed issue with players loading late into a game showing 0 build mana despite having build mana if the host force readied up.
- Fixed issue with Heat Cannon Rune stacking damage buffs and debuffs incorrectly.
- Fixed issue causing skeletons to make the enemy counter go negative.
- Fixed issue with Mana Cost on Summoner Towers being incorrect.
- Fixed map collision hole in Bazaar.
Known Issues:
- Rogue's Dagger crashes the game when dealing damage while the Poison Dagger Rune is equipped
