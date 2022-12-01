 Skip to content

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened update for 1 December 2022

Episode 2 Part 1 Hotfix for 12/1/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Game Version v2.1.0.33562  | Available on PC
Balance:
  • Infinite Boss Phase enemies no longer drop loot.
Misc:
  • Plasma Defense System no longer needs to be rotated before placing.
  • Vulture Mask is now the transmog list.
  • Adjusted ogre spawn times on Ancient Mines and Foundries and Forges to be quicker.
  • Adjusted the Kill volume underneath Bazaar to cover more of the map.
  • Added some additional trading UI protections to prevent trading any potential duplicates.
BUGFIXES:
  • Fixed issue with Bazaar and Lost Metropolis survival waves not saving.
  • Fixed issue with players loading late into a game showing 0 build mana despite having build mana if the host force readied up.
  • Fixed issue with Heat Cannon Rune stacking damage buffs and debuffs incorrectly.
  • Fixed issue causing skeletons to make the enemy counter go negative.
  • Fixed issue with Mana Cost on Summoner Towers being incorrect.
  • Fixed map collision hole in Bazaar.
Known Issues:
  • Rogue's Dagger crashes the game when dealing damage while the Poison Dagger Rune is equipped
