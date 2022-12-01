 Skip to content

Polar Penguin Post update for 1 December 2022

221202 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10060022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you buy 0 items from the store, it is modified not to be purchased.
If you fail to purchase in the store, it is modified the receipt to disappear.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1934021
Depot 1934022
Depot 1934023
Depot 1934024
