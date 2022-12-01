 Skip to content

Don't Get Distracted update for 1 December 2022

No more halloween :(

Share · View all patches · Build 10059881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I honestly think I like the Halloween look MORE than the original look for the game but oh well, see ya next year

-Changes to qte times will remain the same, 3 seconds to respond instead of 2!

