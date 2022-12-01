UI updates!

- UI improvements; Health bar, ammo counter, health flash, damage indicator, UI Buttons
- Controls Options done button, within the game was not closing now fixed, & Add Esc Button configure to Rewired input system (Button Name Cancel)
- Player could jump on the roof and jump out of bounds of the level using a collider to prevent jumping over the fence.
- Wall target plates, moved higher so the player doesn't get stuck under them.
- Updated Sniper aiming bobble, less aggressive sway
- Change Footprint Sounds & volume levels
