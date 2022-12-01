 Skip to content

RetroRange update for 1 December 2022

UI updates!

Build 10059810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI improvements; Health bar, ammo counter, health flash, damage indicator, UI Buttons
  • Controls Options done button, within the game was not closing now fixed, & Add Esc Button configure to Rewired input system (Button Name Cancel)
  • Player could jump on the roof and jump out of bounds of the level using a collider to prevent jumping over the fence.
  • Wall target plates, moved higher so the player doesn't get stuck under them.
  • Updated Sniper aiming bobble, less aggressive sway
  • Change Footprint Sounds & volume levels

