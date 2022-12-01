Update Notes for December 1st, 2022

- Fixed issue where cannon launch at Splash Screen went into space, rather than at the gas station.
- Fixed issue where using both gamepad and keyboard on the options menu, now highlighting buttons back if selected off screen.
Loco Launcher update for 1 December 2022
