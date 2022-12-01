 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loco Launcher update for 1 December 2022

Update Notes for December 1st, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10059787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed issue where cannon launch at Splash Screen went into space, rather than at the gas station.
  2. Fixed issue where using both gamepad and keyboard on the options menu, now highlighting buttons back if selected off screen.

Changed files in this update

Loco Launcher Content Depot 994701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link