Patch 1.9.0.38 is now available. Here’s what’s included:
QOL/Tweaks
- The parent building upkeep cost will now be updated dynamically after deleting a part instead of having to close and reopen the building window to see the change
- Better wording about the monthly upkeep of sub-buildings
- Updated localization
Bug fixes
- Hovering over the conditions to unlock a new tier of progression displayed the Estate Splendor tooltip instead of Estate Rating
- Sub-buildings displayed the tax amount of the parent building instead of their own in the building panel
- Splendor was gained even though buildings/monuments weren’t completely built
- The disabled trade route button was missing a tooltip
- The Trading with the Abbess event was adding its debuff on top of the applied debuff on each reload
- The Help window for control keybinds was displayed again after reselecting a building even if the player chose to dismiss it
- The first sculpture’s required resources were being multiplied by the total number of sculptures
- Required statues for some monuments’ parts were being converted to something else on load, which could prevent them from ever being completed
- Fixed a large number of typos
Crash fixes
- Crash linked to switching a Refectory (from the Monastery) to any other sub-building function
- Crash when quick reloading while the Parts list window of a monument is active and a newly added part is still under construction
Modding
- Expose ON_MANDATE_UPDATED
- Expose additional sub-buildings functions
--BUILDING_BAILIFF_OFFICE
--BUILDING_TAXATION_OFFICE
