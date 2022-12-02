 Skip to content

Foundation update for 2 December 2022

Patch 1.9.0.38 Is Now Available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Patch 1.9.0.38 is now available. Here’s what’s included:

QOL/Tweaks

  • The parent building upkeep cost will now be updated dynamically after deleting a part instead of having to close and reopen the building window to see the change
  • Better wording about the monthly upkeep of sub-buildings
  • Updated localization

Bug fixes

  • Hovering over the conditions to unlock a new tier of progression displayed the Estate Splendor tooltip instead of Estate Rating
  • Sub-buildings displayed the tax amount of the parent building instead of their own in the building panel
  • Splendor was gained even though buildings/monuments weren’t completely built
  • The disabled trade route button was missing a tooltip
  • The Trading with the Abbess event was adding its debuff on top of the applied debuff on each reload
  • The Help window for control keybinds was displayed again after reselecting a building even if the player chose to dismiss it
  • The first sculpture’s required resources were being multiplied by the total number of sculptures
  • Required statues for some monuments’ parts were being converted to something else on load, which could prevent them from ever being completed
  • Fixed a large number of typos

Crash fixes

  • Crash linked to switching a Refectory (from the Monastery) to any other sub-building function
  • Crash when quick reloading while the Parts list window of a monument is active and a newly added part is still under construction

Modding

  • Expose ON_MANDATE_UPDATED
  • Expose additional sub-buildings functions
    --BUILDING_BAILIFF_OFFICE
    --BUILDING_TAXATION_OFFICE

