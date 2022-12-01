 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 1 December 2022

New Mission Type! + Balancing and improving the Dark Woods stage

  • Added 'Travel East' mission!
  • Fixed Lava Maze edges bug on some resolutions.
  • Made 'Impale' slightly stronger.
  • Made 'Sniper' slightly weaker.
  • Added 'Sniper' skill to 'IO'.
  • Added 'Fireball' skill to 'Paladin'.
  • Increased 'Shotgun' spread and push force.
  • Added larger dead trees and more stumps to 'Dark Woods' stage.

