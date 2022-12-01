- Added 'Travel East' mission!
- Fixed Lava Maze edges bug on some resolutions.
- Made 'Impale' slightly stronger.
- Made 'Sniper' slightly weaker.
- Added 'Sniper' skill to 'IO'.
- Added 'Fireball' skill to 'Paladin'.
- Increased 'Shotgun' spread and push force.
- Added larger dead trees and more stumps to 'Dark Woods' stage.
HellEscape update for 1 December 2022
New Mission Type! + Balancing and improving the Dark Woods stage
Patchnotes via Steam Community
