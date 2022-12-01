v1.1.0 - 12/01/2022

- Fixed bug: Party joins game and it forces all players but host back to main menu.
- Fixed bug: Allowing players to join lobby when its < 5 seconds from starting the match.
- Added functionality that enables us to put game modes with guaranteed game effects in rotation. We're starting with Barebones FFA. Selecting this option will guarantee the match you join has powerups disabled. Barebones FFA is available in the Main Menu when clicking the arrow next to the "Quick Match" button.
Next priority is to fix the recent game stats as it seems they're not functioning properly for new players.
Changed files in this update