 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TypeOut update for 1 December 2022

v1.1.0 - 12/01/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10059528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug: Party joins game and it forces all players but host back to main menu.
  • Fixed bug: Allowing players to join lobby when its < 5 seconds from starting the match.
  • Added functionality that enables us to put game modes with guaranteed game effects in rotation. We're starting with Barebones FFA. Selecting this option will guarantee the match you join has powerups disabled. Barebones FFA is available in the Main Menu when clicking the arrow next to the "Quick Match" button.

Next priority is to fix the recent game stats as it seems they're not functioning properly for new players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1802272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link