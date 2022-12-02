 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Salt 2 update for 2 December 2022

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10059448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Added colliders to human and skeleton npcs.
  • Adjusted archer AIs.
  • Fixed enemy arrows hitting other enemies when they weren't supposed to.
  • Fixed Elder King navigation not working.
  • Adjusted staff secondary attacks to be equivalent to their primary attacks, and reduced their block effectiveness.
  • Interacting with the top of the ladders on the large ships will now teleport you down instead of back on deck.
  • Fixed issue with mining rocks in caves and some points of interest always being copper.
  • Increased the chance for Vintage Spiced Rum to drop from the Rum Runner quest.
  • Fixed an issue where you could accidentally not start the Rum Runner quest.
  • Fixed a bug where you could die instantly upon loading into the game if you had saved with very little health.
  • Fixed an issue where returning to a moving ship would sometimes send you in to the water.
  • Placing ship decorations is less wobbly when the ship is moving.
  • Guise Of Davy Jones equipped effect no longer shows an icon with no description or name.
  • Fixed enemies not able to pass through a door in a mining cave.
  • Added a new talent option to boots.
  • Raised large ship sail geometry slightly.
  • Fixed consume chance on some fishing lures.
  • Added option to disable anti-aliasing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1574901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link