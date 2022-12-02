Changes
- Added colliders to human and skeleton npcs.
- Adjusted archer AIs.
- Fixed enemy arrows hitting other enemies when they weren't supposed to.
- Fixed Elder King navigation not working.
- Adjusted staff secondary attacks to be equivalent to their primary attacks, and reduced their block effectiveness.
- Interacting with the top of the ladders on the large ships will now teleport you down instead of back on deck.
- Fixed issue with mining rocks in caves and some points of interest always being copper.
- Increased the chance for Vintage Spiced Rum to drop from the Rum Runner quest.
- Fixed an issue where you could accidentally not start the Rum Runner quest.
- Fixed a bug where you could die instantly upon loading into the game if you had saved with very little health.
- Fixed an issue where returning to a moving ship would sometimes send you in to the water.
- Placing ship decorations is less wobbly when the ship is moving.
- Guise Of Davy Jones equipped effect no longer shows an icon with no description or name.
- Fixed enemies not able to pass through a door in a mining cave.
- Added a new talent option to boots.
- Raised large ship sail geometry slightly.
- Fixed consume chance on some fishing lures.
- Added option to disable anti-aliasing.
Changed files in this update