Small Update 0.1.1

Features:
- Improved tutorial with tooltips and image hints
- Added graphics settings for grass
- Tutorial progress is now saved as part of the save games
- All Rawbots in the level are now saved in the save games
- When moving the camera whilst placing a part, it now doesn't deselect that part
- Hex graph is now automatically centered when opening
- Hover part fan now spins
- Added a background for the hex graph
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed fatal error when first loading the game
- Fixed dialogs not fully hiding
- Fixed camera clipping through ground
- Fixed hex graph disappearing when zooming near the edge
- Motor volume is now based on the actual velocity of the motor and not the target velocity
Changed files in this update