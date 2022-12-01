 Skip to content

Rawbots update for 1 December 2022

Small Update 0.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Features:

  • Improved tutorial with tooltips and image hints
  • Added graphics settings for grass
  • Tutorial progress is now saved as part of the save games
  • All Rawbots in the level are now saved in the save games
  • When moving the camera whilst placing a part, it now doesn't deselect that part
  • Hex graph is now automatically centered when opening
  • Hover part fan now spins
  • Added a background for the hex graph

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed fatal error when first loading the game
  • Fixed dialogs not fully hiding
  • Fixed camera clipping through ground
  • Fixed hex graph disappearing when zooming near the edge
  • Motor volume is now based on the actual velocity of the motor and not the target velocity

