 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EarthRoyale update for 1 December 2022

V12.00.00

Share · View all patches · Build 10059277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please report any bug found, as new features usually comes with new bugs that can be hard to find

  • New events category "Chain Events Starts"
  • New chain event, World War
  • New value editible in paintmode "World Wars"
  • New World war Event "Join Alliance"
  • New World war Event "Leave Alliance"
  • New World war Event "Move Front"
  • New World war Event "Missile Strikes"
  • New World war Event "Change Alliance"
  • New World war Event "Alliance Expand"
  • New World war Event "Joining Ultimatum"
  • New World war Event "Peace Treaty"
  • New Community Voted event ""
  • New Community Voted event ""
  • New Nuke Animation
  • New event "Developed nuclear Facility"
  • New Province bool tag "Nuclear Facility"
  • Delayed to smaller update New editeble value in paint mode "Nuclear Facility"
  • Only countries with Nuclear Facilities can nuke
  • Countries can only Nuke areas within a quarter of the world from any of their Nuclear Facilities
  • Only Nuclear Facilities can experience Nuclear Facility Faliure
  • Maybe Delayed to smaller update Added a "God Mode" or "Cheat Mode" Where you can control events (Will be it's separate thing just like editor mode)
  • Sold Province Sub event sub event to border changes
  • Lost culture to neighbour Sub event to border changes
  • Unfair Division sub event to takeover
  • Maybe Delayed to smaller update Forever mode
  • Maybe Delayed to smaller update local Stats menu
  • Maybe Delayed to smaller update Online stats menu
  • Maybe Delayed to smaller update in game stats menu
  • Visible country name texts on map
  • Added country name text option in pause menu
  • Added Pacific South America Region
  • Made Northern north America Smaller
  • Added North American East Coast Region
  • Added North American West Coast Region
  • Removed Demo Grayed out savegame button
  • Added Toggle Text button
  • Added Toggle Text Shortcut "F1"
  • Made Auto Camera zoom in more
  • Increased the max zoom in Amount
  • Increased the max zoom out Amount
  • Annex can now not choose 2 allied countries
  • Claimed Colonize can now now not choose 2 allied countries
  • Can no longer expand into allied country
  • Allies can no longer take land while shrinking
  • Limits on how much bigger a country that's being annexed can be. roughly 1,5x the size of the annexer
  • Updated some hitbox borders of provinces
  • Random Map
  • Removed the hundereds of console messages used for bug fixing in older updates
  • Changed the way the game Stores data for countries
  • Updated all Code in game to fit the new way it stores data, might have small changes in how events function
  • Changed Leader board to show + or - the new or losing provinces that round, leaving the total score the same until round over, will still move position live
  • Removed sub continent oceania
  • Added Micronesia Sub Continent
  • Added Polynesia Sub Continent
  • Added Melanesia Sub Continent
  • Added Australasia Sub Continent

Changed files in this update

Depot 2016221
  • Loading history…
Depot 2016222
  • Loading history…
Depot 2016223
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link