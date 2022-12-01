Please report any bug found, as new features usually comes with new bugs that can be hard to find
- New events category "Chain Events Starts"
- New chain event, World War
- New value editible in paintmode "World Wars"
- New World war Event "Join Alliance"
- New World war Event "Leave Alliance"
- New World war Event "Move Front"
- New World war Event "Missile Strikes"
- New World war Event "Change Alliance"
- New World war Event "Alliance Expand"
- New World war Event "Joining Ultimatum"
- New World war Event "Peace Treaty"
- New Community Voted event ""
- New Community Voted event ""
- New Nuke Animation
- New event "Developed nuclear Facility"
- New Province bool tag "Nuclear Facility"
- Delayed to smaller update New editeble value in paint mode "Nuclear Facility"
- Only countries with Nuclear Facilities can nuke
- Countries can only Nuke areas within a quarter of the world from any of their Nuclear Facilities
- Only Nuclear Facilities can experience Nuclear Facility Faliure
- Maybe Delayed to smaller update Added a "God Mode" or "Cheat Mode" Where you can control events (Will be it's separate thing just like editor mode)
- Sold Province Sub event sub event to border changes
- Lost culture to neighbour Sub event to border changes
- Unfair Division sub event to takeover
- Maybe Delayed to smaller update Forever mode
- Maybe Delayed to smaller update local Stats menu
- Maybe Delayed to smaller update Online stats menu
- Maybe Delayed to smaller update in game stats menu
- Visible country name texts on map
- Added country name text option in pause menu
- Added Pacific South America Region
- Made Northern north America Smaller
- Added North American East Coast Region
- Added North American West Coast Region
- Removed Demo Grayed out savegame button
- Added Toggle Text button
- Added Toggle Text Shortcut "F1"
- Made Auto Camera zoom in more
- Increased the max zoom in Amount
- Increased the max zoom out Amount
- Annex can now not choose 2 allied countries
- Claimed Colonize can now now not choose 2 allied countries
- Can no longer expand into allied country
- Allies can no longer take land while shrinking
- Limits on how much bigger a country that's being annexed can be. roughly 1,5x the size of the annexer
- Updated some hitbox borders of provinces
- Random Map
- Removed the hundereds of console messages used for bug fixing in older updates
- Changed the way the game Stores data for countries
- Updated all Code in game to fit the new way it stores data, might have small changes in how events function
- Changed Leader board to show + or - the new or losing provinces that round, leaving the total score the same until round over, will still move position live
- Removed sub continent oceania
- Added Micronesia Sub Continent
- Added Polynesia Sub Continent
- Added Melanesia Sub Continent
- Added Australasia Sub Continent
Changed files in this update