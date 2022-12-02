MAJOR UPDATE - FULL CONTROLLER SUPPORT!

Hey all,

Good news! We just launched a new update for TimeMelters and we wanted to give you a quick rundown of the patch notes. We also updated the demo to include controller support and all the QOL improvements we've been adding to the game with these last few updates.

Full Controller Support! Every UI, game objective, and grimoire text change if you use a controller, and then change back if you use keyboard/mouse, 100% seamlessly. It will even detect the controller you're using and display the appropriate controls.

We added clearer objectives and improved the UI based on your feedback and streamers we saw playing. This includes clearer controls for navigation in Spirit Sight/Strategic View and casting spells among other things.

We reworked a lot of the sounds in the game, especially enemies. Levels are more even throughout and we tried to add more atmosphere in general.

General bug fixes and balancing changes were made. Mostly challenges, and a few adjustments in the story campaign.

Ultra wide support is complete (still in +experimental mode because we want to do further testing, but should be 100% done now)

+experimental still includes 4k resolution and ultra settings as we are still optimizing the game.

Thanks again for all your continued support!

Don't forget if you want to leave us some solid feedback, you can fill out this Survey!

Last little note, we created some new trailers highlighting a few content creators that played

TimeMelters over the last month! You can check them out on the steam page, but we will be posting them elsewhere in the coming weeks.

Thanks again to Kaif, Ebbz and FarFromSubtle for playing our game and letting us have a bit of fun with your footage.

We might have some big news coming up in the next update, so stay tuned! ;)

The AutoExec team