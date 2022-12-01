 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 1 December 2022

Controller Setup Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10058960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a much more bigger notification telling what you need to do to rebind or clear controls.

Also stopped the ESC key which is used to clear a binding from also closing the entire menu!

