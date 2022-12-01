 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Siren Head: The Horror Experience update for 1 December 2022

1.0.2 Small Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10058897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.2 Changes:

-Added Controls to Pause Menu.
-Shed is now a safehouse.
-Added ambient lighting to Shed and Generator.
-Button on credits to go to main menu instead of a key press.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2209911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link