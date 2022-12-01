 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 1 December 2022

Another quick updates

Build 10058600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added "Load Default Bindings" button to the Control Settings area which will reload the default controls.

  2. Removed the FoV drop downs from the Video Settings page. The actual FoV sliders are in the Game Settings area.

