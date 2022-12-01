-
Added "Load Default Bindings" button to the Control Settings area which will reload the default controls.
-
Removed the FoV drop downs from the Video Settings page. The actual FoV sliders are in the Game Settings area.
Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 1 December 2022
Another quick updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update