Mobmania update for 1 December 2022

Version a.1.12.1

Version a.1.12.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.1.12.1:

General

  • You can now swap between different badge pages. The selected one will be used in-game.
  • Tanky Boss Jinx HP modifier changed from 200% >> 150%.
  • Added Market and Badge Settings shortcuts to Character Select.
  • Added missing Cursor settings to the Settings menu.
  • Protein Supplement Badge changed from "Milk grants +1 Attack" >> "Milk grants +1% Damage Dealt per rank."
  • Zinc Supplement Badge changed from "Milk grants +1 Defense" >> "Milk grants -1% Damage Taken per rank."
  • Caffeine Supplement Badge changed from "Milk grants +1% Movespeed" >> "Milk grants +1% Movespeed per rank."

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where entering a Random Challenge reset daily limits.
  • Fixed a bug allowing Magnet and Skills to exceed maximum levels when Instant Attraction and Skill Mastery badges were equipped.
  • Fixed typos in Kris's equip descriptions.

