What's NEW in Version a.1.12.1:
General
- You can now swap between different badge pages. The selected one will be used in-game.
- Tanky Boss Jinx HP modifier changed from 200% >> 150%.
- Added Market and Badge Settings shortcuts to Character Select.
- Added missing Cursor settings to the Settings menu.
- Protein Supplement Badge changed from "Milk grants +1 Attack" >> "Milk grants +1% Damage Dealt per rank."
- Zinc Supplement Badge changed from "Milk grants +1 Defense" >> "Milk grants -1% Damage Taken per rank."
- Caffeine Supplement Badge changed from "Milk grants +1% Movespeed" >> "Milk grants +1% Movespeed per rank."
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where entering a Random Challenge reset daily limits.
- Fixed a bug allowing Magnet and Skills to exceed maximum levels when Instant Attraction and Skill Mastery badges were equipped.
- Fixed typos in Kris's equip descriptions.
Changed files in this update