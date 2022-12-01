 Skip to content

Racket: Nx update for 1 December 2022

Patch 2.8.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⬆️ Patch 2.8.7

  • 🗨️ Fix Tooltip text overflow when using Chinese or Korean
  • ⏳ Fix the time to wait before going back to the main menu after searching for the MP match

Multiplayer:

  • 🔁Fix the play again feature when playing PIN / Invite friend match

