⬆️ Patch 2.8.7
- 🗨️ Fix Tooltip text overflow when using Chinese or Korean
- ⏳ Fix the time to wait before going back to the main menu after searching for the MP match
Multiplayer:
- 🔁Fix the play again feature when playing PIN / Invite friend match
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
⬆️ Patch 2.8.7
Multiplayer:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update