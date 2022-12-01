This update allows employees to become friends, which can improve their team's compatibility and effectiveness, but also increase the impact of losing team members.
Patch notes
Changes
- Added employee friendship mechanic
- Added tooltip support for list column headers, used sparingly so far
- Adjusted audio positioning so everything isn't as silent when zoomed in
- Trait filter in lists can now be filtered by requiring all selected traits instead of just any of them
- You can now assign staff to the outside for fixing wind turbines and batteries
Fixes
- Fixed only being able to toggle columns with a game loaded
- Fixed columns in employee window not properly loading toggle state from save
- Fixed bug in calculation that checks whether employees are seated next to each other, which would pass through cubicles in some cases
