Software Inc. update for 1 December 2022

Friendship mechanic added

1 December 2022

This update allows employees to become friends, which can improve their team's compatibility and effectiveness, but also increase the impact of losing team members.

Patch notes

Changes

  • Added employee friendship mechanic
  • Added tooltip support for list column headers, used sparingly so far
  • Adjusted audio positioning so everything isn't as silent when zoomed in
  • Trait filter in lists can now be filtered by requiring all selected traits instead of just any of them
  • You can now assign staff to the outside for fixing wind turbines and batteries

Fixes

  • Fixed only being able to toggle columns with a game loaded
  • Fixed columns in employee window not properly loading toggle state from save
  • Fixed bug in calculation that checks whether employees are seated next to each other, which would pass through cubicles in some cases

Changed files in this update

