Arpsic update for 1 December 2022

Piano Section live now!

1 December 2022

Now you can play the section of PIANO!

  • It has a sustain
  • volume
  • 4 octaves
  • 4 pads

and more coming in the future!
more pads, more octaves and piano sounds!

