Cave Guessers update for 1 December 2022

Patch Notes for 01 December 2022

Patch Notes for 01 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features & Improvements

  • Break it down: Introduced a search function for easier navigation of concepts
  • Public game list now displays all active games regardless of language
  • Separate game language from wordlist language, they are now individually selectable
  • Break it down: Brightened up the concept glyphs to make their colours even more vibrant!

Fixes

  • Fixed some localisation issues
  • Fixed an issue where people could get stuck in a game if the host paused and then left during the pause
  • Fixed an issue where the displayed estimated game time was wrong on clients

