Free Update 5 Deep Dive

Hey Park Managers!

Welcome to our Update 5 Deep Dive, where we'll be taking a closer look at what's included in the upcoming free update for Jurassic World Evolution 2. This update will be free for everyone who owns the game, and will be available on December 8, alongside the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion.

Shall we dive in?

New Challenge Levels

You'll be able to enjoy the 5 DFW Campaign maps as Challenge Levels as of Update 5! Once you've achieved 3, 5, 7, 9 and 2 stars respectively across all maps in Challenge Mode, you'll unlock Arizona Breakout, Washington State Wreckage, Pennsylvania Headquarters, Oregon Aviary, and California Photography, all of which will contain a combination of new Challenge Conditions.

These new conditions include Tranquilliser Upgrades, which will require you to complete research before tranquilising dinosaurs with anything above a Level 1 or 2 Security Rating, Psychological Trauma, where some dinosaurs will require scientists with the trait of 'Psychologist' to cure them, and Staff Hiring Requirements, which will need you to meet specific requirements to hire 'Expert' staff members. California Photography is also a new type of challenge, a Photo Level, which is a new timed photography mission that will test your camera skills!

We're excited to see how you step up to the challenge of these new levels - we're sure you'll be more than up to the task, Park Managers!

Dinosaur Highlight Screenshot

UI Changes

We're including a range of UI changes to Update 5, giving you even more control over how you manage your prehistoric species in-game.

Now, when you transport a dinosaur, you'll be able to see an icon above which species said dinosaur likes, dislikes, or feels neutral towards, as well as seeing the territories and dinosaurs of that same species in your park. Once in your enclosures, selecting the Alpha of any particular species will highlight the rest of that species, so you can see how many you have in the one enclosure.

You'll also notice that when controlling your Capture Teams or assigning tasks to them in your parks, there's a new 'ailment and tranquilise' icon, to streamline the process of caring for your dinosaurs with ailments.

Alongside these changes, Update 5 will also include earlier fight notifications, so that you'll get a little more notice when two dinosaurs aren't quite getting along, Lagoon and Aviary preview rings now highlighting the map boundary when placing them, and a new notification when those pesky storms disable your Tour Vehicles, so you have more notice to get them up and running again.

Tiny Dinosaur Behaviours

There are some changes to how your tiny dinosaurs behave and interact coming in this latest update, which we're very excited to share with you.

First up, group attacks! Both Compsognathus and Moros Intrepidus (coming in the Dominion Malta Expansion) will team up to attack both goats from the feeder, and your guests, when they manage to escape.

Both Compsognathus and Moros Intrepidus, as well as Lystrosaurus and Oviraptor will also behave slightly differently around different obstacles. They're all getting adjustments to their collision behaviours in Update 5, so that they will now no longer collide with guests or vehicles. There will also be some adjustments to their navigation logic, so that these tiny dinosaurs will now navigate around water.

New Dinosaur Colourings

You'll be able to enjoy some new colouring and pattern options for some of your favourite Variants as of Update 5!

Both Kentrosaurus 2015 and Ouranosaurus 2015 Variants (both from the Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack), as well as the 2022 Variants of Dreadnoughtus and Giganotosaurus from the Dominion Biosyn Expansion and the new Iguanodon 2022 Variant from the upcoming Dominion Malta Expansion will each be getting 12 new body colours and 7 new pattern colour options.

We've also incorporated a new Body Variant selector in the genome editor and Species Viewer for these species, so you can get an idea for how they'll look in your parks.

Quality of Life Changes

Update 5 comes complete with a whole range of quality of life changes, which we're sure you'll really enjoy utilising in your parks.

Tour Vehicles will now honk at dinosaurs at dinosaurs which are in their way during tours, and any dinosaurs which have managed to fall asleep in front of your Tour Vehicles will now also be more reactive when they're honked at, so your tours can continue along!

We've also made some improvements to how Lagoon decoration functions in-game, including the camera staying below the water surface whilst being rotated, as well as the camera staying in the Lagoon when moving into the Lagoon walls - we can't wait to see how you decorate your Lagoons with these new angles!

We hope you've enjoyed this closer look at what you can expect from the new free update, coming December 8!