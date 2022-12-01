Patch 1.2.0.3 is live!

NEW
- Added new Performance mode that disables some visual effects for improved performance, especially late in Endless Mode
FIXES
- Fixed (hopefully) an issue with turret targeting and cloaked enemies revealed by the Disruptor turret
- Fixed an issue causing hovering gems after clicking a UI button not to work (without clicking on the map)
- Some visual fixes in Stats menu
- Fixed some translations missing in Endless Mode Leaderboard
CHANGES
~ Nerfed Energy Pylon range and slow amount a bit
~ Module upgrade text now renders in front of terrain
~ Made some tweaks to Endless Mode difficulty scaling and scaling depending on selected difficulty
Changed files in this update