PolyCore Defense update for 1 December 2022

Patch 1.2.0.3 is live!

Patch 1.2.0.3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Added new Performance mode that disables some visual effects for improved performance, especially late in Endless Mode

FIXES

  • Fixed (hopefully) an issue with turret targeting and cloaked enemies revealed by the Disruptor turret
  • Fixed an issue causing hovering gems after clicking a UI button not to work (without clicking on the map)
  • Some visual fixes in Stats menu
  • Fixed some translations missing in Endless Mode Leaderboard

CHANGES

~ Nerfed Energy Pylon range and slow amount a bit
~ Module upgrade text now renders in front of terrain
~ Made some tweaks to Endless Mode difficulty scaling and scaling depending on selected difficulty

