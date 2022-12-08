 Skip to content

Age of Undead update for 8 December 2022

Age of Undead update to version 1.1.4!

Age of Undead update to version 1.1.4!

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1.4:

  • I fixed the issue that sometimes caused an incorrect rotation in tanks' turrets.

  • I fixed the issue that prevented aircraft from regaining altitude once they engaged a way too close target.

  • I optimized the infantry navigation system.
    However, soldiers will still tend to position themselves inaccurately if their destination is unreachable.

  • Now, infantry can move more smoothly between allied vehicles.

  • I fixed an issue that caused helicopters to disappear under the ground when landing at low fps.

  • I fixed an issue that prevented the transport helicopter from releasing troops when running out of space.

  • The following units have been subjected to new balancing:
    Riflemen
    Tank
    155mm Howitzer
    Attack helicopter
    Strike aircraft
    Rocket artillery
    Machine gunner
    Rocket launcher
    Sapper
    Sniper
    Anti-riot
    Light vehicle (12.7mm machine gun)
    Light armored vehicle
    Support armored vehicle
    Armored transport
    Supply truck
    Mortar
    Anti-tank helicopter
    Transport helicopter
    Supply helicopter
    Anti-tank aircraft
    Tactical bomber (napalm)
    Fighter
    Strategic bomber
    Light vehicle (missile)
    Heavy tank
    155mm Self-propelled howitzer
    Light helicopter
    Tactical bomber (white phosphorus)
    Tactical bomber (cluster bombs)

In the next update, I intend to balance the units of the Infected.

See you in the next update, survivors!

