Age of Undead update to version 1.1.4!

Hello, Generals!
CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1.4:
-
I fixed the issue that sometimes caused an incorrect rotation in tanks' turrets.
-
I fixed the issue that prevented aircraft from regaining altitude once they engaged a way too close target.
-
I optimized the infantry navigation system.
However, soldiers will still tend to position themselves inaccurately if their destination is unreachable.
-
Now, infantry can move more smoothly between allied vehicles.
-
I fixed an issue that caused helicopters to disappear under the ground when landing at low fps.
-
I fixed an issue that prevented the transport helicopter from releasing troops when running out of space.
-
The following units have been subjected to new balancing:
Riflemen
Tank
155mm Howitzer
Attack helicopter
Strike aircraft
Rocket artillery
Machine gunner
Rocket launcher
Sapper
Sniper
Anti-riot
Light vehicle (12.7mm machine gun)
Light armored vehicle
Support armored vehicle
Armored transport
Supply truck
Mortar
Anti-tank helicopter
Transport helicopter
Supply helicopter
Anti-tank aircraft
Tactical bomber (napalm)
Fighter
Strategic bomber
Light vehicle (missile)
Heavy tank
155mm Self-propelled howitzer
Light helicopter
Tactical bomber (white phosphorus)
Tactical bomber (cluster bombs)
In the next update, I intend to balance the units of the Infected.
See you in the next update, survivors!
