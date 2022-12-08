Age of Undead update to version 1.1.4!

Hello, Generals!

I fixed the issue that sometimes caused an incorrect rotation in tanks' turrets.

I fixed the issue that prevented aircraft from regaining altitude once they engaged a way too close target.

I optimized the infantry navigation system.

However, soldiers will still tend to position themselves inaccurately if their destination is unreachable.

Now, infantry can move more smoothly between allied vehicles.

I fixed an issue that caused helicopters to disappear under the ground when landing at low fps.

I fixed an issue that prevented the transport helicopter from releasing troops when running out of space.