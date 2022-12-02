 Skip to content

City Bus Manager update for 2 December 2022

Early Access Update 5 - Performance

Share · View all patches · Build 10056921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update we mainly focused on performance improvements, so you can expect significantly more FPS especially in the later gameplay.

Changelog:

  • Performance improvements when you have many buses/employees
  • Performance improvements when many buses start a shift at the same time
  • Performance improvements if you have many buses on the yard at the same time
  • Loading time optimised (especially noticeable in game states with many lines)
  • Wayfinding of employees and buses optimised
  • Added Dutch translation (thanks to @Ringo)
  • Various small bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1364211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1364212
  • Loading history…
