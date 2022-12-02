Early Access Update 5 - Performance

In this update we mainly focused on performance improvements, so you can expect significantly more FPS especially in the later gameplay.
Changelog:
- Performance improvements when you have many buses/employees
- Performance improvements when many buses start a shift at the same time
- Performance improvements if you have many buses on the yard at the same time
- Loading time optimised (especially noticeable in game states with many lines)
- Wayfinding of employees and buses optimised
- Added Dutch translation (thanks to @Ringo)
- Various small bug fixes
Changed files in this update