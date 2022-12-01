 Skip to content

Infinite Tao update for 1 December 2022

[1201] Window mode, resolution setting function

Build 10056907

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New window mode
  • New resolution setting function
  • Add karma(for talent and buying characters) gained from killing bosses
  • Fix errors in the description of item

