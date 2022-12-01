- New window mode
- New resolution setting function
- Add karma(for talent and buying characters) gained from killing bosses
- Fix errors in the description of item
Infinite Tao update for 1 December 2022
[1201] Window mode, resolution setting function
Patchnotes via Steam Community
