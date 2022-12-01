 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 1 December 2022

Version 0.13.2b is now live!

Version 0.13.2b · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Oops. I left a mistake in the code that caused the block editor to crash when it was opened up. It's fixed now though! See the previous patch notes for all the recent updates with this latest patch!

Changed files in this update

DeadOS Content Depot 1590851
  Loading history…
