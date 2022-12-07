 Skip to content

60 Parsecs! update for 7 December 2022

07/12/2022 Four new languages (including Spanish!) & 1.60 Bugfix Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention all Astrocitizens!

Our radio has just received intergalactic transmissions in Italian, Spanish, Turkish, and Portuguese (Brazil)! And they all report the same: the latest patch to 60 Parsecs! with four new languages is here. All Astrocitizens to your stations and get ready to launch!

🚀 07/12/2022 Bugfix and languages Update 🚀

4 NEW LANGUAGES:

  • Italian
  • Spanish
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Turkish

BUGFIXES:

  • Fixed repair-tools event
  • Fixed lack of alternative questline after opting out of Robodog
  • Fixed the poor Phobian wrong tooltip display
  • Fixed crafting panel confirmation button (not working after enabling pause menu)
  • Fixed missing ending graphics for Murder Glitch and Bad Doggy
  • Narrowed choice attribute tooltips
  • Centered expedition system text
  • Corrected text of the computer confirmation event button
  • Fixed missing tooltip for Alternative Rocket
  • Fixed invalid screen resolution setting of a windowed and dragged game
  • Fixed wrong Moon Tower returning expedition text
  • Small fixes of the traitor events
  • Corrected visibility of missions handbook tooltips
  • Fixed mouse click while connecting the gamepad

Ciao! ☢️ ¡Hola! ☢️ Merhaba! ☢️ Oi!

