07/12/2022 Four new languages (including Spanish!) & 1.60 Bugfix Update

Our radio has just received intergalactic transmissions in Italian, Spanish, Turkish, and Portuguese (Brazil)! And they all report the same: the latest patch to 60 Parsecs! with four new languages is here. All Astrocitizens to your stations and get ready to launch!

🚀 07/12/2022 Bugfix and languages Update 🚀

4 NEW LANGUAGES:

Italian

Spanish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Turkish

BUGFIXES:

Fixed repair-tools event

Fixed lack of alternative questline after opting out of Robodog

Fixed the poor Phobian wrong tooltip display

Fixed crafting panel confirmation button (not working after enabling pause menu)

Fixed missing ending graphics for Murder Glitch and Bad Doggy

Narrowed choice attribute tooltips

Centered expedition system text

Corrected text of the computer confirmation event button

Fixed missing tooltip for Alternative Rocket

Fixed invalid screen resolution setting of a windowed and dragged game

Fixed wrong Moon Tower returning expedition text

Small fixes of the traitor events

Corrected visibility of missions handbook tooltips

Fixed mouse click while connecting the gamepad

