07/12/2022 Four new languages (including Spanish!) & 1.60 Bugfix Update

Our radio has just received intergalactic transmissions in Italian, Spanish, Turkish, and Portuguese (Brazil)! And they all report the same: the latest patch to 60 Parsecs! with four new languages is here. All Astrocitizens to your stations and get ready to launch!
🚀 07/12/2022 Bugfix and languages Update 🚀
4 NEW LANGUAGES:
- Italian
- Spanish
- Portuguese (Brazil)
- Turkish
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed repair-tools event
- Fixed lack of alternative questline after opting out of Robodog
- Fixed the poor Phobian wrong tooltip display
- Fixed crafting panel confirmation button (not working after enabling pause menu)
- Fixed missing ending graphics for Murder Glitch and Bad Doggy
- Narrowed choice attribute tooltips
- Centered expedition system text
- Corrected text of the computer confirmation event button
- Fixed missing tooltip for Alternative Rocket
- Fixed invalid screen resolution setting of a windowed and dragged game
- Fixed wrong Moon Tower returning expedition text
- Small fixes of the traitor events
- Corrected visibility of missions handbook tooltips
- Fixed mouse click while connecting the gamepad
Ciao! ☢️ ¡Hola! ☢️ Merhaba! ☢️ Oi!
