 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Necroffense update for 1 December 2022

Fix1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 10056507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made corrections to reduce the play time of the stage, as pointed out in the review.
Decreased the defense and health of the enemy leader.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link