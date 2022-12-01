Fixed bug in which body and face customization didn't work on FutaA, FutaB and Shemale bodies.
Lesbian Voyeur Simulator update for 1 December 2022
Quick fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lesbian Voyeur Simulator Content Depot 1247931
- Loading history…
Lesbian Voyeur Simulator Depot (32 bit) Depot 1247932
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update