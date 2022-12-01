 Skip to content

Breadbox update for 1 December 2022

Update - First tutorials

1 December 2022

Update - First tutorials

Build 10056049

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • First tutorials: Simulation view and Cartridges.
  • Help and Tutorials panel with related content.
  • Fix: An incompatible cartridge caused an emulator startup error.
  • Search criteria and results of media browsers are now preserved when opening the panel again.
