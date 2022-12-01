- First tutorials: Simulation view and Cartridges.
- Help and Tutorials panel with related content.
- Fix: An incompatible cartridge caused an emulator startup error.
- Search criteria and results of media browsers are now preserved when opening the panel again.
- Disabled mouse hover sounds from Simulation view UI panels.
Breadbox update for 1 December 2022
Update - First tutorials
