- Outcore can now be played in Italian! Special thanks to Jessica Amoruso, Federica Carboni, Federica Crepaz & Martina Previtera from PrismaLoc for providing the translations.
- The cursor will now be locked inside the main screen while aiming a star using a mouse.
- Added another bullet point to this bullet point list to make it seem like a lot more was done for this update.
Outcore update for 1 December 2022
Italian language support
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update