 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outcore update for 1 December 2022

Italian language support

Share · View all patches · Build 10055955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Outcore can now be played in Italian! Special thanks to Jessica Amoruso, Federica Carboni, Federica Crepaz & Martina Previtera from PrismaLoc for providing the translations.
  • The cursor will now be locked inside the main screen while aiming a star using a mouse.
  • Added another bullet point to this bullet point list to make it seem like a lot more was done for this update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1275671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link