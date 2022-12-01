 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 1 December 2022

Bugfix Release

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're here with another Bugfix Patch.

Fixes and Changes:
  • Persist user's choice of DB entry icon size in player-prefs. Fixes bug where changing between tiles/props/creatures reset the size
  • Fixed where the camera's target height value could go below the ground, causing a delay when moving up again. (Making it feel sticky)
  • Fixed where you can still select inventory items when it is hidden
  • Fixed where double-right-clicking to focus would ignore the ground plane if it happens to hit tiles or props embedded in the ground.
  • Fixed issues with Creature Lights and Torches when Creatures were hidden and unhidden.
  • Depth of Field is now disabled in Build Mode.

Have a good one, folks!

BUILD-ID: 10055639 - Download Size: 18.5 MB

