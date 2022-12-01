Bugfix Release

We're here with another Bugfix Patch.
Fixes and Changes:
- Persist user's choice of DB entry icon size in player-prefs. Fixes bug where changing between tiles/props/creatures reset the size
- Fixed where the camera's target height value could go below the ground, causing a delay when moving up again. (Making it feel sticky)
- Fixed where you can still select inventory items when it is hidden
- Fixed where double-right-clicking to focus would ignore the ground plane if it happens to hit tiles or props embedded in the ground.
- Fixed issues with Creature Lights and Torches when Creatures were hidden and unhidden.
- Depth of Field is now disabled in Build Mode.
Have a good one, folks!
BUILD-ID: 10055639 - Download Size: 18.5 MB
Changed files in this update