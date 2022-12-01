 Skip to content

Winter Resort Simulator 2 update for 1 December 2022

Winter Resort Simulator 2 | Riedstein OUT NOW

Winter Resort Simulator 2 | Riedstein OUT NOW

1 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OUT NOW!

Let's celebrate today's release - check out the brand-new Riedstein DLC on Steam now and make sure to use the -10% launch discount until December 8! 🎉

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068060/Winter_Resort_Simulator_2__Riedstein/

