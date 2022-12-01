Update 0.7.02
Changes
- There is a new machine in Zalesie: a digger. No more harvesting crops by hand. Connect this contraption to a tractor or a horse and gather your crops efficiently and comfortably.
- There is a new machine in Zalesie: a cutter. From now on you can turn hay, straw, oat and wheat into a fodder for your animals. Just don't forget to connect an engine to it.
- Chinese and Korean characters are no longer trying to hide by being black on a black background.
- Zalesie is free of the darkness caused by using Very Low quality setting or turning the shadows off.
- Thadeus' quests and several others are unstuck now for some players.
- The tractor uses less fuel while driving and even MORE less while fast travelling.
Coming soon
- New farming machine and another one that is... not just for farming.
Changed files in this update