Server Maintenance & Patch Notes of Dec. 1st

The Book of Yog have started an update maintenance on 14:00, Dec. 1st. (UTC+8) The maintenance is expected to take 60 - 180 minutes.

Patch Notes of Dec. 1st

Event Duration Extended

The duration of the Fitch's Pumpkin Treasure Hunt has been extended until next event coming out，please look forward to future announcement.

New Blackguard[SS-Rank Hunter Blackguard]Soul of divinity - Florentia

Ultimate Skill: Dead Light Fires a powerful lightning beam forward for 2.1 sec. Enemies within the range of lightning beam will take lightning damage every 0.3 sec.

Combat Skill: Summon Jormungand Summons a Jormungand around Florentia, Jormungand will cause lightning damage to the enemies within 10 meters.

Support Skill:

Ragnarok The upper limit of Jormungand to be summoned +1, and the damage caused by Jormungand is increased by 50%

Inspiring Presence Every 1 point of Florentia's Physical Mastery, increases Florentia and Jormungand's Crit Damage by 5%

Ride Spirit Increases Physical Mastery of the party by 10 points

Devouring Spirit Every points of Florentia's intelligence will convert into 0.1 damage

Iterated Florentia's Model



After the next update, the Old Model will be added as a free skin, so that players can choose which one to use in Florentia's character interface.



Bounty Reward Adjustment

Added new exclusive Equipments for No.11/12/13 Bounty stage reward, and new Avatar for No.13 Bounty

Items will be send via in game mail after update to Players who had reached and claimed bounty reward.

New Special Invitation

Added Bright Seraphim-Endelyon special invitation event and reward(new exclusive equipemtn when favorability reaching lvl.10)

Added Soul of Divinity-Florentia special invitation event and reward(new exclusive equipemtn when favorability reaching lvl.10)

New Equipment and Optimization

Supreme Warrior(Belt) No.11 Bounty reward. Effect: Frontline Effect+1, all Mastery +1-5 Max Lv.500

Galloper(Trousers) No.12 Bounty reward. Effect: Frontline Effect+1, all Mastery +1-5 Max Lv.500

Ghost shadow(Emblem) No.13 Bounty reward Effect: If damage taken reduces health to <50%, polymorphs the damage source for 2.5 seconds. Polymorph: turns the target into a sheep that cannot dodge or skill dodge. Negates all of the target's resistances and damage reduction effects. (Will not apply to targets with CC immunity)

Pure white crystal(Bright Seraphim Exclusive relic), Lv.10 Favorability reward, Max Lv. 450 Effect: Endelyon's hit will have 7% chance to ignite target, dealt 15% damage toward that target.(can be stacked with the Ring)

Book of divity(Soul of Divinity Exclusive weapon), Lv.10 Favorability reward, Max Lv. 450. Effect: Normal attack Crit rate increased by 15% when Florentia is wearer, convert every 2000 INT to 1% Lighting Damage.

Abyssal Grasps effect ajustment Attack Speed boost ajusted to 50% Added: Combined front damage +15% Equipment Max Lv. 500

Poseidon’s Mercy effect ajustment Added:Combined front damage +25% Equipment Max Lv. 500

Thor Set Equipment Max Level increased to Lv. 450

Empyrean Set Equipment Max Level increased to Lv.475

Modification Optimization

Optimized preview of some offensive affixes range.

Forging stone now can enhance STR and INT affix(affected by Level) in Exclusive affix.

Equipment's current Max Level will be shown after selecting Whetstone

The specific item effect will be displayed under modify button after selecting a Stone.

Equipment Affix Adjustment

Deleted Dodge and Accuracy affix from most Equipement.

Added more Affix, for detailed information please check the affix preview.

Guild Optimization

Guild System Optimization

-Number's power will be displayed In the Guild number Details page, you can check Player's information by clicking their icon.

-Applicant's power will be displayed in the Apply list page, you can check detailed info by clicking their icon.

-Added Notification after Guild Leveling Up.

-If player have not joined any guild, not in CD, and have not applied for any guild after finishing Novice Guide, an icon will appear in the battle screen, clicking it will redirect to the guild recommendation page.

-If there is any ongoing application existed, an icon will be appeared in the battle screen, clicking it will redirect to -Apply List page. (Only Guild president and Deputy)

-Added new Guild task stage reward, All numbers will obtain 100/200/300 Guild Coin after finishing 100/200/300 taks in total, reward will be dispatch every monday after settlement through in game mail.

-Added Level Reset function, now you can consume Soul Crystal to reset Front Enhancement except Team Power enhancement.

Guild Task Optimization

-Added Jump function in Guild Task, now you can jump to the required area to finish the task by clicking jump button.

-Added button to fast jump to Guild Task page to claim the reward after Task Finished.

-Added Sould Crystal Donation in the War Reserve Task.

-Added reconfirm notification when you try to give up task.

Chat Interface Optimization

Added button in the player's information page, click the button to send friend requestion

Arena Battle Optimization

Ajusted Damage in Arena Battle, reduced all damage dealt in Arena by 50%

Optimized character acton sequence rule, the rule now is: Defender position 1 hero→offender position 1 hero→defender position 2 hero→offender position 2 hero-->Defender position 3 hero→offender position 3 hero-->Defender position 4 hero→offender position 4 hero

Increased Maximum Damage reduction from 99% to 99.5% in Arena

Performance Optimization

Added button to turn on-off death effect in the setting.

Bug Fixes and Other Optimizations

Optized Hero sort rule in the Character information page, it will depend on Level from high to low, quality from high to low.

optimazed world map swtich, now switching from solo mode to normal mode will automatically jump to lastest chapter.

Fixed the issue that the Dodge boost from Lv.11 Hunter Front will not counted in the attribute panel.

Fixed the issue that Endelyon's skill "Rapture" does not take effect.

Optimized Awaken screen display.

Optimized Mail System UI Display, now mail with more than 5 items can be properly displayed.

Fixed the Commander Copy issue after resurrection in the Endless Labyrinth.

Fixed the issue that Alanah passive skill "Seal Reclamation" will continue to consume Rage after reaching max stack.

Fixed the issue that Alanah's Passive skill "Absolution" description does not match the buff icon Tips, actual effect are Normal attack Crit.

Optimized Alanah skill casting logic. she will now cast skills when enemy exists in the surrounding area.

Fixed the issue that the Heirloom "Berserker Spirit" immune to control effect sometimes does not take effect in the Area.

Fixed Verdant Ranger skill description issue.

Fixed the issue that "Slime’s Call" and "Celestial Preservation" combination will cause battle stuck when Endelyon

Skin will be directly claimed after making purchase, no longer needed to open it again in bag.

Fixed the issue that the weapon"Arcanspire" Skill Crit buff for Unseen Shadow does not take effect. Newly obtained "Arcanspire" will correctly take effect.

Fixed the iimproper refresh time after favorability reached lv. 10.

Fixed the issue that the after passing stage on Misty Area, a red mark will appear at Notice button while there's nothing to cliam.

Fixed the game stuck issue in 2-1, during Noive guide.

Optimized Awaken notification, when you use corresponding hero as material in the second/third slot, the notification will pop-up.

Ajusted Ignition effect to "takes fire damage equal to 30%spell power within 4 sec, increase fire damage taken by 15%, damage dealt reduced by 15%.