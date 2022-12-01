 Skip to content

I Fought the Lawn update for 1 December 2022

The Winter Update - Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10054288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The first patch for The Winter Update is in experimental and addresses the following items:

  • ESC Key does not close key remapper
  • World theme particles not getting unloaded on reset
  • UI getting cut off in 21:9 format
  • Mower sound it travelling too far
  • Confirmation dialog on sell button
  • Starting job while client is in garage menu prevents client movement when job starts
  • Pausing after hitting bomb prevents knockback
  • Job selection menu options need to update when connected clients change equipment or a new player connects

View more data in app history for build 10054288
