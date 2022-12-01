The Winter Update - Patch 2

The first patch for The Winter Update is in experimental and addresses the following items:
- ESC Key does not close key remapper
- World theme particles not getting unloaded on reset
- UI getting cut off in 21:9 format
- Mower sound it travelling too far
- Confirmation dialog on sell button
- Starting job while client is in garage menu prevents client movement when job starts
- Pausing after hitting bomb prevents knockback
- Job selection menu options need to update when connected clients change equipment or a new player connects
Changed depots in experimental branch