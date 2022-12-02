Devlog #28

The holiday season is coming quickly and we have prepared a small update for you before the big 1.10 update next year. This one focuses on quality-of-life changes and bug fixes so you could have a smooth experience during holidays. And we have an event coming with a new limited-time hat and gun!
Q&A session with devs in discord next week!
Have some questions about the future of the game or existing mechanics? Come ask them from devs in our discord. We will answer all the questions live on 7.12.2022 from 06-08 UTC. If you cannot attend. We will open the text channel a day before the session so you can drop the question beforehand and it will get answered when we start.
Weather effects
Rain and snowing are now added to the game and I personally really love the feeling that the snowing gives to the game. Snow now covers placeables placed in the snow region during snow storms to add an extra level of detail to the world. Here are the current final versions of both effects.
Reindeers
Our second animal type is now in the game! This took a very long because the wolf has not been completed yet. But don't worry we will get the wolf ready for the 1.10 update.
Changes
We have had great suggestions in our discord community suggestions channel and some of the changes have come directly from the community!
- Cursor/dot size option slider
- Increase the quest rewards
- Compendium reward 6K -> 10K
- Farming basics gives another slab planter
- Added a hatchet to starting quest reward
- Farming support funds increase both 50%
- /mk 100, admin command that adds money
- /rain, admin command that starts raining.
- Generator sounds now have a separate volume slider in the audio settings tab
- 30-minute cooldown for tent dismantle
- Make turrets non-walkthrough, but make turrets not placeable right next to each other anymore
- If the turrets are already placed next to each other they can still be walked trough
- General setting to remove the chainsaw screen shake
- General setting to adjust grid snapping size while placing
- Make PVE arena zones PVP
- Streamer mode general setting
- house code pressing animation
- censor server name in the main menu
- censor server name in the continue button
New items
- a gift that gives any random item.
- Candy cane
- Mailbox that you can place in your yard and others can put items in. But cannot take them out
- 3 different Christmas decorations
- Snowman
- Christmas tree
- Reindeer antlers that are part of the "Feathers" compendium
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where the player vendor did not store the money correctly
- Made some currency functions not work when called on the client to prevent cheating
- Made entering a house more secure to prevent cheaters from getting into other players' houses
- Fishing spot time can no longer be altered with cheats
- Compendium progress is now double-checked with the server to prevent cheating
- Fixed a bug where vendors would not save the item listings and bought items correctly
- Made bushes planting collision 20% smaller which allows them to be placed more tightly together
- Fixed bug where campfire would not always damage the player properly
- Fixed woodcutter achievement and the compendium achievements not unlocking properly
- Fixed an issue where server message would get stuck on screen if admin sent multiple messages before the previous one could disappear
- Menus can no longer be clicked through the main menu screen
- Fixed admin mode placed by “unknown” spelling
- Made James' general shop item price text smaller when the price had 4 digits so it would fit 4 items in one row
- Houses can no longer be placed on top of items to prevent them from being placed into the air * Made players not collide with each other near the sauna entrance to prevent any spawning to a ceiling or not being able to get into the sauna
- Fixed an issue with the 2-floor house where if you connect to the game on the second floor. 2nd floor would remain invisible unless you go to 1st floor and come back up
- Email is now required in ban appeals
- Added a building-blocked zone near a POI
- Fixed camera tilt "jumping" when in placing mode
- Prevented turrets from shooting players underground
- Fixed spelling mistakes
- Chests were missing over 60% of the items they should spawn. You can find many more different items from now on.
- Decorated Round Table (Juniper) now gives back correct item when dismantled
- Fixed vendor money exploit
- Containers can now be destroyed, except the mailbox which has placing limit of 2 on the house area
- Re-enabled some collision checks when upgrading to second-floor house. This prevents any placeables from clipping inside the house
Changed files in this update