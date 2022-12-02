Devlog #28

The holiday season is coming quickly and we have prepared a small update for you before the big 1.10 update next year. This one focuses on quality-of-life changes and bug fixes so you could have a smooth experience during holidays. And we have an event coming with a new limited-time hat and gun!

Q&A session with devs in discord next week!

Have some questions about the future of the game or existing mechanics? Come ask them from devs in our discord. We will answer all the questions live on 7.12.2022 from 06-08 UTC. If you cannot attend. We will open the text channel a day before the session so you can drop the question beforehand and it will get answered when we start.

Weather effects

Rain and snowing are now added to the game and I personally really love the feeling that the snowing gives to the game. Snow now covers placeables placed in the snow region during snow storms to add an extra level of detail to the world. Here are the current final versions of both effects.

Reindeers

Our second animal type is now in the game! This took a very long because the wolf has not been completed yet. But don't worry we will get the wolf ready for the 1.10 update.

Changes

We have had great suggestions in our discord community suggestions channel and some of the changes have come directly from the community!

Cursor/dot size option slider

Increase the quest rewards

Compendium reward 6K -> 10K

Farming basics gives another slab planter

Added a hatchet to starting quest reward

Farming support funds increase both 50%

/mk 100, admin command that adds money

/rain, admin command that starts raining.

Generator sounds now have a separate volume slider in the audio settings tab

30-minute cooldown for tent dismantle

Make turrets non-walkthrough, but make turrets not placeable right next to each other anymore

If the turrets are already placed next to each other they can still be walked trough

General setting to remove the chainsaw screen shake

General setting to adjust grid snapping size while placing

Make PVE arena zones PVP

Streamer mode general setting

house code pressing animation

censor server name in the main menu

censor server name in the continue button

New items

a gift that gives any random item.

Candy cane

Mailbox that you can place in your yard and others can put items in. But cannot take them out

3 different Christmas decorations

Snowman

Christmas tree

Reindeer antlers that are part of the "Feathers" compendium

Bug fixes