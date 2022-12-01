 Skip to content

GrandChase update for 1 December 2022

Bug Fixes/Improvements

Build 10054106

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
Bug fixes and improvements have been updated.

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

  • Fixed BR translation

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

