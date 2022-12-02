Mix Universe Update 3

Hello everyone! Update 3 for Mix Universe focuses in on multi-editing, randomization, and starting/ending a mix.
What's new and what is fixed?
- Patterns are upgraded now to allow them to chain when they aren't set to looping.
- Patterns more clearly have start and end points indicated by spherical nodes that you can connect to for activation.
- Patterns now have randomization controls to allow for mixes to have much more variety
- All Nodes can adjust their height using Q and E which allows for a lot more visual flexibility when laying out mixes.
- New Rock Visualizer Node - Similar to the planet node, instead its a rock.
- New End Point Node - Stops the mix and shows stats on it.
- Every Mix now has an "Origin" layer which you can access in the lower left section of the edit panel. This layer controls which layers 1-6 are activated by default at the start of the mix.
- Layer Switchers now show visually which layer they are set to switch to.
- Headbob's character model has been updated.
- The default space theme's lighting and fog has been updated and particles for the main atmosphere have been fixed.
- Multi-Edit double click functionality has been added for Samples, Modulators, Link Duration, Note Duration, Note Octave, and Note Value.
- Onscreen UI limit has been increased from 10 to 32 to allow for up to 32 nodes to edit at once.
- Simple edit mode has been added which displays a much simpler "Selected" UI.
- Added mix history when mixes are uploaded to the store, now if someone is to save a mix off of someone elses mix, we can see where the original mix came from and who made it.
- Added a profile name you can change in the options menu if you don't want to use your steam name for artist info on mixes.
- Added a mix artist overlay which shows title and artist names.
- Improved CPU performance when it comes to elements in the scene, still have a ways to go though for much mega mixes.
- Fixed issues with UI's getting stuck during complex edits or longer mix sessions.
IMPORTANT
I will be gearing up for an early access launch February 2023. This means that the playtest will be closed to any new players in 2 weeks.
Thank you!
To everyone involved that has left really useful feedback, offered support, and genuinely wants to see this game succeed I cannot say thanks enough. This game is a continued passion project of mine and I am determined to see it through. There is a still a long and busy road ahead, but I am ready! Best wishes as we head into the holidays and new year!
-Zuko
Changed files in this update