QuickMatrix update for 1 December 2022

V4.5.3 Experience Optimization

Build 10054020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add disable system scaling function, it is enabled by default;
  • Fix the problem that the game interface does not display when the jigsaw puzzle game starts for the second time;

