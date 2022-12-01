 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stardeus update for 1 December 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.134 (2022.11.30)

Share · View all patches · Build 10053861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.134 (2022.11.30)

  • [Feature] Some objects will have a chance to explode when on fire
  • [Balance] Increase comfortable temperature range for drones
  • [Balance] Reduce Merchant price markup for most merchant types
  • [Balance] Adjust sale price multiplier for most upgrade chips
  • [Tech] Add ActBeforeStart and ActAfterEnd signals for more flexible modding
  • [Tech] Reimplement atmosphere simulation to run on CPU
  • [Performance] Fix neural network fragmentation check would be increasingly slower with more Ship Computers
  • [Performance] Fix multiple performance bottlenecks with excessive amounts of particle collectors and crafters
  • [Performance] Being will no longer directly contribute to aesthetics of the surroundings
  • [Performance] Optimize performance when there are a lot of turrets and a lot of active threats at the same time
  • [Performance] Improve performance when there are large amount of ongoing fire
  • [Bug] Fix clicking the Starmap button after closing it using ESC would not reopen the Starmap
  • [Bug] Fix processors showing incorrect progress percentage text on hover

Changed files in this update

Stardeus Prod Win64 Depot 1380916
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Linux Depot 1380917
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Mac Depot 1380918
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link