Patch notes: v0.6.134 (2022.11.30)

v0.6.134 (2022.11.30)
- [Feature] Some objects will have a chance to explode when on fire
- [Balance] Increase comfortable temperature range for drones
- [Balance] Reduce Merchant price markup for most merchant types
- [Balance] Adjust sale price multiplier for most upgrade chips
- [Tech] Add ActBeforeStart and ActAfterEnd signals for more flexible modding
- [Tech] Reimplement atmosphere simulation to run on CPU
- [Performance] Fix neural network fragmentation check would be increasingly slower with more Ship Computers
- [Performance] Fix multiple performance bottlenecks with excessive amounts of particle collectors and crafters
- [Performance] Being will no longer directly contribute to aesthetics of the surroundings
- [Performance] Optimize performance when there are a lot of turrets and a lot of active threats at the same time
- [Performance] Improve performance when there are large amount of ongoing fire
- [Bug] Fix clicking the Starmap button after closing it using ESC would not reopen the Starmap
- [Bug] Fix processors showing incorrect progress percentage text on hover
Changed files in this update