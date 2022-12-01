New Bound By Blades Patch (v.1.7.3.5) available!

Young Bounds!
Find below all fixes and small additions:
Addition
- 'Restart Battles' functionality added in battle pause menu, in both solo and in Story/Ex battles
Adjustments
- Kota's attack combo is now clearly represented by the color of the shadow trail following it (purple, yellow, red for max)
- Kota will now absorb enemy attacks while charging his strong attack at the cost of his shield energy - running out of shield energy will let him take damage again
- Kota is now fully invincible when launching the strong attack
Bug Fixes
- Input field no longer auto closes upon pressing E
- Difficulty modifiers now properly working for story and Ex battles when solo
- (More) Loc fixes and updates
Thank you for your support, Young Bounds!
Please keep it up!
-Your Teams of Zeth & Assemble Entertainment-
