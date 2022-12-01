 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bound By Blades update for 1 December 2022

New Bound By Blades Patch (v.1.7.3.5) available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10053746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Young Bounds!

Find below all fixes and small additions:

Addition
  • 'Restart Battles' functionality added in battle pause menu, in both solo and in Story/Ex battles
Adjustments
  • Kota's attack combo is now clearly represented by the color of the shadow trail following it (purple, yellow, red for max)
  • Kota will now absorb enemy attacks while charging his strong attack at the cost of his shield energy - running out of shield energy will let him take damage again
  • Kota is now fully invincible when launching the strong attack
Bug Fixes
  • Input field no longer auto closes upon pressing E
  • Difficulty modifiers now properly working for story and Ex battles when solo
  • (More) Loc fixes and updates

Thank you for your support, Young Bounds!
Please keep it up!

-Your Teams of Zeth & Assemble Entertainment-

Changed files in this update

Bound By Blades Content Depot 973071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link