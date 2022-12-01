 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 1 December 2022

Dec 1: Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10053678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved secondary reload meter to more accurately display reload times

Improved hitboxes on standard (white) and upgraded (lock) cube

