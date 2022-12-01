- The new season tank Nightmare[P]
- Rounded wheels
- Displaying the latest messages from the chat on the Main Screen
- Cannon angles - now depends on the design features of the vehicle
- Reworked aiming
- Removed texture compression on default quality settings
- Multiple technical changes in the core of the game - for a fundamentally new functionality
Battle Tanks: Legends of World War II update for 1 December 2022
4.90 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Battle Tanks Linux Depot 782672
