Battle Tanks: Legends of World War II update for 1 December 2022

4.90 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The new season tank Nightmare[P]
  • Rounded wheels
  • Displaying the latest messages from the chat on the Main Screen
  • Cannon angles - now depends on the design features of the vehicle
  • Reworked aiming
  • Removed texture compression on default quality settings
  • Multiple technical changes in the core of the game - for a fundamentally new functionality

Changed files in this update

