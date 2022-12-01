Update Notes for November 30th, 2022

- Highlight destructibles when there are a small percentage left.
- Better sound design for footsteps on certain terrain (next update should be complete for this).
- Make walls, ceilings, and floors transparent if camera cannot see player.
- Increase default match time.
- Fix camera distance to car and rollerpult.
- Update player GUI visuals to be more satisfying (next update should be mostly complete for this).
- Add in more buildings and update how destructibles in rooms behave.
- Expand destructibles per levels.
- Optimize FPS to handle the increase of new destructibles update, and redesign loading in destructibles for levels.
- Add a better finishing screen, giving the player time to look at it while pressing buttons.
- Updated name for City Office to Boring Bank.
- Added The Warehouse level.
- Added The Club level.
- Added The Mall level.
- Added The Hotel level.
- Added Apartments level.
- Added Castle Stockpile level.
- Added Castle Keep level.
- Added The Castle level.
Note: Tomorrow will contain more another update, as I'm rapid developing the rest of these additions and changes for the game.
