 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loco Launcher update for 1 December 2022

Update Notes for November 30th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10053531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Highlight destructibles when there are a small percentage left.
  2. Better sound design for footsteps on certain terrain (next update should be complete for this).
  3. Make walls, ceilings, and floors transparent if camera cannot see player.
  4. Increase default match time.
  5. Fix camera distance to car and rollerpult.
  6. Update player GUI visuals to be more satisfying (next update should be mostly complete for this).
  7. Add in more buildings and update how destructibles in rooms behave.
  8. Expand destructibles per levels.
  9. Optimize FPS to handle the increase of new destructibles update, and redesign loading in destructibles for levels.
  10. Add a better finishing screen, giving the player time to look at it while pressing buttons.
  11. Updated name for City Office to Boring Bank.
  12. Added The Warehouse level.
  13. Added The Club level.
  14. Added The Mall level.
  15. Added The Hotel level.
  16. Added Apartments level.
  17. Added Castle Stockpile level.
  18. Added Castle Keep level.
  19. Added The Castle level.

Note: Tomorrow will contain more another update, as I'm rapid developing the rest of these additions and changes for the game.

Changed files in this update

Loco Launcher Content Depot 994701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link