Ringlorn Saga update for 1 December 2022

Update Notes for 22/12/01

Build 10053483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Ukrainian localization. Special thanks to Bunker Indyka, Urizchenko Alexander, and TellerySpyro for their help with editing.
  • Implemented harsher checks to fix the enemy despawning issue for those who still experience it.
  • Minor script fixes, including an embarrassing mistake in the intro and ending.
  • Implemented localization support. This may lead to localizations to other languages in the future.

