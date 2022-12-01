Update Notes for 22/12/01

- Added Ukrainian localization. Special thanks to Bunker Indyka, Urizchenko Alexander, and TellerySpyro for their help with editing.
- Implemented harsher checks to fix the enemy despawning issue for those who still experience it.
- Minor script fixes, including an embarrassing mistake in the intro and ending.
- Implemented localization support. This may lead to localizations to other languages in the future.
Ringlorn Saga update for 1 December 2022
