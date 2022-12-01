Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #16

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where an Endless mode song would play after losing the game when rent payment #12 was due
- Fixed a bug where Pear and Amethyst could not be affected by the "X gives 50% less coins" fine print
- Fixed a bug where the value texts for audio sliders in the options menu would become offset incorrectly under multiple circumstances
- Fixed a bug where the sound effect for Beehive was much louder than the sound effect for Bee
Changed files in this update