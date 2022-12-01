 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 1 December 2022

Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #16

Share · View all patches · Build 10052946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where an Endless mode song would play after losing the game when rent payment #12 was due
  • Fixed a bug where Pear and Amethyst could not be affected by the "X gives 50% less coins" fine print
  • Fixed a bug where the value texts for audio sliders in the options menu would become offset incorrectly under multiple circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where the sound effect for Beehive was much louder than the sound effect for Bee

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link