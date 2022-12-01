- if playing with "End on Negative Scores", CPU/player will no longer be allowed to declare Riichi if they have less than 1000 points.
- Portuguese language tweaks
- minor bugs/tweaks
Kemono Mahjong update for 1 December 2022
v1.17.20
