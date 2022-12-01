 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kemono Mahjong update for 1 December 2022

v1.17.20

Share · View all patches · Build 10052843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • if playing with "End on Negative Scores", CPU/player will no longer be allowed to declare Riichi if they have less than 1000 points.
  • Portuguese language tweaks
  • minor bugs/tweaks

Changed files in this update

Kemono Mahjong Content Depot 1508431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link