Replay Update and Miscellaneous changes

Free Version Changelog:
- Greatly reduced server load in time for connecting clients
- Reduced maximum client connections to host to 5 per-lobby
- Miscellaneous updates to keep in-line with paid version
- Allowed a host a random chance of hosting Secret: Level 1 lobby
- Added quick re-connect on host disconnect
- Increased cross-app compatibility between F2P and Paid versions
- Paid users playing the free version will notice less differences between versions**
Paid Version Changelog:
- Added replay spectator mode(Key - C)
- Added user saved visible clothes/hats for local/server replays
- Added more hats
- Added rebind for Spectator/replay watch
- Added opacity setting for replay model
- Multiplayer hats are now synced
- Greatly optimised hat loading/saving
- Limited max FPS to 120
- Altered the way replays save/load
- Smoothed replay playback
- Replays now playback based on the saved users FPS(outdated replays will not playback correctly)
- Fixed an issue where server replays would not load from file
- Reduced maximum client connections to host to 5 per-lobby
- Increased cross-app compatibility between F2P and Paid versions
- Added redundancies for paid users playing the free version
