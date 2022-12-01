 Skip to content

Sycamore Free update for 1 December 2022

Replay Update and Miscellaneous changes

Last edited by Wendy

Free Version Changelog:


- Greatly reduced server load in time for connecting clients

  • Reduced maximum client connections to host to 5 per-lobby
  • Miscellaneous updates to keep in-line with paid version
  • Allowed a host a random chance of hosting Secret: Level 1 lobby
  • Added quick re-connect on host disconnect
  • Increased cross-app compatibility between F2P and Paid versions
  • Paid users playing the free version will notice less differences between versions**

- Added replay spectator mode(Key - C)

  • Added user saved visible clothes/hats for local/server replays
  • Added more hats
  • Added rebind for Spectator/replay watch
  • Added opacity setting for replay model
  • Multiplayer hats are now synced
  • Greatly optimised hat loading/saving
  • Limited max FPS to 120
  • Altered the way replays save/load
  • Smoothed replay playback
  • Replays now playback based on the saved users FPS(outdated replays will not playback correctly)
  • Fixed an issue where server replays would not load from file
Buy the Full Version to unlock all the features!

